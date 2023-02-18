LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

