WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

