WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.