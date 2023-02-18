WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $241.52 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

