WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $615,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

ITOS stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

