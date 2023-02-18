WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $934,000 Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $468.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.45.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

