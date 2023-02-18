PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,710,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,627 shares of company stock worth $60,258,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

