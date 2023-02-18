WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 77.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,410,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $323.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

