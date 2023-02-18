WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,277 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

United States Cellular Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.