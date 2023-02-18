WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $978,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

