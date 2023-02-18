PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,827 shares of company stock worth $1,960,233 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PCH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

