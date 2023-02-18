WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

