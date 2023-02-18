Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

