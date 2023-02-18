WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 42,614 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Monro worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,624,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monro by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Monro by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 239,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Monro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $54.40 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also

