WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.61 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

