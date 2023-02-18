WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,897 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $51.78 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

About DT Midstream



DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

