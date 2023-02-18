WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,675 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

