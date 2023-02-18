WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,651 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.63 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.