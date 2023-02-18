WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 986,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.