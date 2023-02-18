WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

