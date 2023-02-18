Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Thryv worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Thryv by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

