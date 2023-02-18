Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

