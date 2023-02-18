WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,076 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

WYNN stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

