General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,768.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

