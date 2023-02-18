1,947 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $761.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $772.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.74. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

