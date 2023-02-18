WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after buying an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $27,257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.9 %

DHI opened at $94.38 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

