Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,370 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

