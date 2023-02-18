Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 195,404 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,404 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.