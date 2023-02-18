Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,933 shares of company stock worth $14,453,463. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

RPRX stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.