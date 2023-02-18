Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.