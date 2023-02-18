Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

