22,646 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

