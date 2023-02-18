Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

