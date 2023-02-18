127,562 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.96 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

