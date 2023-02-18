Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Prothena worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,587. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

