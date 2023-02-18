Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 119.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $10,946,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EDU stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 0.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.