Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.