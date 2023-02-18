Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Stitch Fix worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 163,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

