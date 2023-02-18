Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

