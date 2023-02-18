argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $30,813,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $371.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.70. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $256.44 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

