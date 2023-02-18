33,876 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $148.04 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.32) to GBX 9,890 ($120.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

