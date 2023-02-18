Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,871 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,984,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.