ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.81 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

