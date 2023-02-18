ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.50 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.89 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

