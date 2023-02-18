ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

