Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,286 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Adecoagro worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGRO. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $37,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $13,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,974 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 368,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

About Adecoagro

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $897.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.