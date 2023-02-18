Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,398 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4,028.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 129.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.