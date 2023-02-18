Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,532 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

