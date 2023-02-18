Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 112,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
ICPT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $829.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.86.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
