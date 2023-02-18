Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 112,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $829.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

