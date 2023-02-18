Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADPT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.